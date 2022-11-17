Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 895 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $210.78. 110,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

