Hartline Investment Corp Buys 22,600 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Domo by 74.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,103. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,733 shares of company stock worth $577,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

