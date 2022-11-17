Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA remained flat at $159.10 on Thursday. 1,792,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $157.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

