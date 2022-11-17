Hartline Investment Corp Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Block comprises about 2.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Block by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 988.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 29.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Block by 325.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Block by 30.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,701.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.64. 217,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $241.50.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

