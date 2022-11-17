Hartline Investment Corp Has $228,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $5,598,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:LMT traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,511. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.