Hartline Investment Corp Has $4.36 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after buying an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $519.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,168. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

