Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $144.71. 56,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,594. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.