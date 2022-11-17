Hartline Investment Corp Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,507.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.29. 85,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.27. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

