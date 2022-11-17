Hartline Investment Corp Sells 11,450 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $695.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

