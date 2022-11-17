Hartline Investment Corp Sells 5,440 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 1,895,826 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

