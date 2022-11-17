Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $65,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,260 shares of company stock worth $27,760,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.25 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

