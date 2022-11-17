Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $83,000 Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AA opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

