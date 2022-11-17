Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,836 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

