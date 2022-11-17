Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 195 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $246.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

