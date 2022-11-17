Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 127,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.65 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

