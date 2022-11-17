Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €158.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €158.00 ($162.89) target price from Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Down 2.4 %

SIX2 traded down €2.30 ($2.37) during trading on Thursday, hitting €91.80 ($94.64). 32,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. Sixt has a 12-month low of €79.90 ($82.37) and a 12-month high of €166.30 ($171.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.02.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.