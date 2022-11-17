Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HWBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 4,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.46. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

