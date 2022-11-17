Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $2.37 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

D stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

