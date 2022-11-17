Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increases Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,909 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management owned 0.07% of Amarin worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amarin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 885,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 25,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $472.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.82. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

