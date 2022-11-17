Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 1,091 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.5% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 212.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

