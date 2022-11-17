Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 554 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.6% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 96,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.