Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 625 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,488,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $112.73. 14,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

