Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 677 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 3.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $157.62. 23,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,669. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

