HC Wainwright Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $10.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GANX. B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

GANX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.16. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

About Gain Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.