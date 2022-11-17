HC Wainwright Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $10.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GANX. B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
GANX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.16. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
