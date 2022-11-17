HC Wainwright Weighs in on MEI Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MEI Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.36 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 103.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

