Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 623,600 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,701. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

