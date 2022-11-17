Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $46,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

