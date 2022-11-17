Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $36.92 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 222.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

C traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,068. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

