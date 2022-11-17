Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178,130 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.83.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.19 and its 200-day moving average is $429.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

