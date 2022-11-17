Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 314,400 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,059,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $365,038,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $239,102,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $163,479,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $142,813,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $127,933,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,640. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.73. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

