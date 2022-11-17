Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 43,001 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,001 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $508.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

