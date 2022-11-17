Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 57,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 10.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 4.60% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $2,267,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $180.91. The stock had a trading volume of 517,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average of $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $238.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.