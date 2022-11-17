Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,188,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,804,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 1.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 117,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 133,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,649. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,267 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

