Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 11.8% in October

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 763,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 306.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Herc by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.96. 99,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,818. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $194.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

