Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Bought by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,077. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,106.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

