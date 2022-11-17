Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.58 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.58 million and approximately $546,866.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00024526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,805.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010658 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021681 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00237145 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13029095 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $545,431.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

