HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0414

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. HI has a market cap of $114.60 million and approximately $786,294.98 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.82 or 1.00001315 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010738 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00237640 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04118765 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $637,908.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

