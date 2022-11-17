Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 168.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after buying an additional 245,130 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.