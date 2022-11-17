Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HIW traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 5,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,774. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

