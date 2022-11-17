Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Hill & Smith Trading Up 0.2 %

LON HILS opened at GBX 1,152 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 859 ($10.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,890 ($22.21). The firm has a market cap of £921.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.25.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

