Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Hill & Smith Trading Up 0.2 %
LON HILS opened at GBX 1,152 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 859 ($10.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,890 ($22.21). The firm has a market cap of £921.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.25.
About Hill & Smith
Further Reading
