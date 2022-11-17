Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHPF opened at $15.35 on Monday. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.
