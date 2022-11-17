Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 645.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 719,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,852. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

