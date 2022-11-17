Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 719,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.