Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,337. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

