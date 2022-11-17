HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

HNI stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. HNI has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sidoti downgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

