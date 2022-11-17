holoride (RIDE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $491,018.32

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, holoride has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $32.87 million and approximately $491,018.32 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.69 or 0.07252434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000301 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.08224401 USD and is down -12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $689,324.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.