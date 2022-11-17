Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $382.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $382.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.44.

HD stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.32. 41,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.36. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $316.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

