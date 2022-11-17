Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $350.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $314.91 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

