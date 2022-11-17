Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

