Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

